Crystal Palace are on the hunt for a new manager after sacking Patrick Vieira.

The Eagles are only three points above the relegation zone in the English Premier League following a dismal run of form. They have only won one of their past 14 matches and after Wednesday’s 1-0 reversal by Brighton and Hove Albion, chairman Steve Parish and his board decided to act. Palace have 11 matches left to retain their EPL status in one of the tightest relegation battles for years.

Next Crystal Palace manager odds

Palace have already started the process of finding a new manager. Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has been linked with vacancies at Brighton, Leeds and Everton already this season and while he has plenty of admirers in England, a move to Selhurst Park appears unlikely given where the London club finds itself right now and Celtic chasing a treble. He is currently the third favourite with the bookmakers at 9/1, while former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, who was sacked by Aston Villa earlier this season, is also listed at 12/1. Former Liverpool, Newcastle and Everton manager Rafa Benitez is the early favourite at 6/1, with ex-Wolves and Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo at 7/1.

“It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made,” Parish said on the Palace website on the dismissal of Vieira, who joined the club in the summer of 2021. “Ultimately, results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position and we felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status.

“That said, Patrick’s impact since joining us in the summer of 2021 has been significant, and he is held in the highest regard by myself, and all of his colleagues. He led the team to a Wembley FA Cup semi-final and respectable 12th-placed finish last season playing some exciting football, which was a challenging and crucial campaign for the club given the changes we made to the squad prior to his arrival.”

Three members of Vieira’s coaching staff – Osian Roberts, Kristian Wilson and Said Aigoun – have also left Selhurst Park. Parish added: “Patrick has given his all to the club, and we all thank him and his team for their service. We also wish Patrick, Osian, Kristian and Said the very best for their futures.”