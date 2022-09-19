Celtic in Ange Postecoglou Brighton boost as new boss named but Australian could be linked with 2nd EPL move

The Australian had emerged as an early favourite to replace Graham Potter with the bookmakers. Even as other candidates appeared to be more likely contenders for the job it was reported he was still under consideration by the Seagulls board due to his success since moving to Scotland.

Brighton, however, confirmed Italian Roberto De Zerbi as the club’s new manager on a four-year deal.

De Zerbi enjoyed much success as manager of Sassuolo before having a short stint in charge at Shakhtar Donetsk.

The club’s chairman spoke of the new boss’ desire to play “an exciting and courageous brand of football”.

Former Hearts, Rangers and Scotland defender Davie Weir, Brighton’s technical director, said: “Roberto has shown his undoubted ability with his work in Italy and Ukraine, and what he achieved at Sassuolo certainly stands out.”

Due to Postecoglou’s success at Celtic since arriving from Yokohama F. Marinos as a perceived unknown, fans will likely have to be prepared to see his name linked with any job that becomes available in England, especially due to the exciting brand of football he has instilled at the club.

Leicester City could be the next top-flight club looking for a new manager with former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers under “serious scrutiny” according to reports in England.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou won't be going to Brighton. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Foxes are bottom of the Premier League with one draw from seven games. Their latest defeat saw them go down 6-2 at Tottenham Hotspur.