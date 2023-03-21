Crystal Palace appoint Roy Hodgson until end of the season, 'immediate requirement', Ange Postecoglou link

Crystal Palace have appointed former manager Roy Hodgson as their new boss until the end of the season.

The Eagles sacked Patrick Vieira on Friday, two days after the team lost to rivals Brighton & Hove Albion. Despite being 12th in the Premier League, such is the nature of the division only four points separate Palace with bottom-place Southampton.

In the aftermath of the sacking, Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou was installed as one of the favourites to replace Vieira. Kenny Dalglish admitted it would be “stupid" if Premier League clubs weren’t interested in the Australian but questioned why he would “go down to the Premier League to get relegated, or to one of the teams threatened with relegation”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hodgson, a boyhood Palace fan, remains a popular figure at Selhurst Park following his spell in charge between 2017 and 2021. He will be assisted by Paddy McCarthy and Ray Lewington as first-team coach.

“It is a privilege to be asked to return to the club, which has always meant so much to me, and to be given the important task of turning the team’s fortunes around,” he said. “Our sole objective now is to start winning matches, and to get the points necessary to ensure our Premier League status.

“Crystal Palace is known for its fighting spirit, and I have no doubt that all our supporters will fight with us, beginning with the visit of Leicester City a week Saturday.”

The club's chairman Steve Parish is hopeful he will “fulfil the immediate requirement of keeping us in the league.”