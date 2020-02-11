Club keen on permanent deal for Rangers ace, new contract offer to former Celtic target, Rangers attack media coverage in statement, Hearts and Hibs 'would love to be Aberdeen' - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Tuesday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Hibs open to Docherty deal

Greg Docherty is on loan at Hibs from Rangers. Picture: SNS

Hibs haven't ruled out making a move to sign Greg Docherty on a permanent deal. The Rangers midfielder is on loan at Easter Road until the end of the season. (Daily Record)

Rangers release statement

Rangers have release an official statement on their website after police revealed a 12-year-old boy has been charged with directing racist chants at Alfredo Morelos during the Rangers match against Celtic at Parkhead last month. (The Scotsman)

Hearts to attack Celtic

Daniel Stendel is adamant too many clubs travel to Celtic Park with damage limitation in mind as the Hearts head coach vowed to go on the front foot at the home of the champions. (The Scotsman)

McNamara in hospital

Former Celtic star and Dundee United manager Jackie McNamara has reportedly been rushed to hospital after collapsing at his home in the north of England. (The Scotsman)

McInnes: Hearts and Hibs would love to be like Aberdeen

Derek McInnes refuses to discuss the personal abuse aimed at him by Aberdeen supporters last weekend but believes Jack Ross and Daniel Stendel would be viewed differently if the Edinburgh clubs were in the Dons’ position in the Premiership. (The Scotsman)

Motherwell clear external debt

Motherwell have cleared all of the club's outstanding debt, helped in part by the reported £1.5 million sale of James Scott to Hull City on transfer deadline day. (The Scotsman)

Hibs assistant happy

John Potter has admitted he’s happy with the outcome of his disciplinary hearing after being hit by a charge of misconduct following a touchline bust-up with Rangers technical coach Tom Culshaw. (Evening News)

Kilmarnock contract talks

Kilmarnock will open talks with striker Eamonn Brophy over a new contract as the Ayrshire club also offer a fresh deal to Stephen O'Donnell, who is due to become a free agent this summer. O'Donnell was once a target for Celtic but the emergence of Jeremie Frimpong may have quashed any interest. (Daily Record)

Wright urges Saints not to forget about Drey

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright has asked for his superiors at McDiarmid Park to offer winger Drey Wright a new contract. (Scottish Sun)