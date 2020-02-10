Celtic legend Jackie McNamara reportedly rushed to hospital after collapsing at home

Former Celtic star and Dundee United manager Jackie McNamara has reportedly been rushed to hospital after collapsing at his home in the north of England.

Worried former team mate at Celtic John Hartson tweeted to say that Jackie had "collapsed at home Saturday with a bleed on the brain", before adding that his "thoughts are with his wife Samantha and the children."

It has been reported by the Daily Record that the 46-year-old was taken to hospital in York and then transferred to another hospital in Hull.

Former Partick Thistle and Dundee United manager Jackie McNamara left his role as chief executive of York City in March 2018, but it is understood that he still has a home in the city.

