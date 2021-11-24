Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr has taken a keen interest in Stenhousemuir FC. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

The Wire’s Clay Davis actor has baffled Scottish football fans with his allegiance to the Ochilview outfit, but it is one that has been warmly embraced by the League Two side.

His latest comments on the club come after outspoken BBC pundit Sutton used the Warriors as a derisory comparison during a radio rant about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United sacking.

The matter has since been resolved between Stenhousemuir chairman Iain McMenemy and the former Celtic striker, but Hollywood had a say in the row with Whitlock Junior tweeting: “Manchester United being compared to Stenhousemuir? Sheeeeeeeeee-it! That’s a win for the Warriors.”

Sutton had said that Manchester United’s pursuit of an interim manager to replace the outgoing Norwegian before making a more permanent decision was "amateur stuff," on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club. "They are going to have another trialist in. That is what Stenhousemuir do. If they pass the test, they give him a contract.”

The League Two side responded requesting the outspoken pundit highlight the positives in future, including their community help initiative during the COVID-19 pandemic where the Warriors became a hub and delivered meals to vulnerable households.

Afterwards chairman McMenemy drew a line under the matter and wrote: “All good folks. @chris_sutton73 rang me earlier and we talked about it. It wasn’t meant as a go at Stenhousemuir and it gave me the opportunity to outline the extensive recruitment process we have for managerial appointments. Still friends and we move on.”

Stenhousemuir are based at Ochilview. (Photo by Euan Cherry / SNS Group)

