Stenhousemuir hit back at Chris Sutton over former Celtic striker's Manchester United rant

Stenhousemuir have hit back at Chris Sutton after the former Celtic striker referenced the club on live radio during a discussion about the situation at Manchester United.

By Matthew Elder
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 11:19 am
Chris Sutton has upset Stenhousemuir with his comments on the situation at Manchester United (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Sutton described United’s intention to appoint an interim manager as “embarrassing” and compared it to the approach that the Scottish League Two side might take.

"It is amateur stuff," said Sutton on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club. "They are going to have another trialist in. That is what Stenhousemuir do. If they pass the test, they give him a contract.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

"It is embarrassing.

"This is the self-proclaimed biggest club in the world and they don't have a contingency plan. It is sheer panic."

Stenny officials have taken umbrage at the remarks with the club’s official Twitter account issuing a pointed reply to Sutton.

The tweet sent from @StenhousemuirFC read: “Hi @chris_sutton73.

"Sad to see you felt the need to have a pop at us with unsubstantiated claims for no reason at all

“We’re a club that looks after our community. So if you feel the need to mention us again, maybe you can highlight the positives that we do

“Have a nice day."

The post also contained an image referencing the Stenhousemuir FC Community Help Intitiative detailing how the club have helped deliver over 10,000 meals to vulnerable people during the coronavirus pandemic.

