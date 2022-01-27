Celtic's Tom Rogic in scintillating form for Australia - a goal, an assist and 20-second effort chalked off in fine first half

Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic put in a sensational first-half performance for Australia in their World Cup qualifier against China in Melbourne, scoring and providing an assist as the Socceroos went into the break 2-0 ahead.

By Mark Atkinson
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 10:07 am
Australia celebrate Tom Rogic's goal against Vietnam.

Rogic, who has been in good form for Celtic prior to the Asian international break, actually had the ball in the net after just 20 seconds with a low strike, only for the goal to be ruled out due to Jackson Irvine being in an offside position.

However, Australia did take the lead on 30 minutes when Jamie Maclaren headed home a pinpoint Rogic cross.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Rogic then got himself on the scoresheet in first-half stoppage team, clipping the ball over the advancing Vietnamese goalkeeper to give the Australians a commanding lead at the interval.

Australia are looking to secure one of two automatic qualification berths in the group, with Japan – who play China later this morning – and Saudi Arabia their main rivals.

Read More

Read More
Daizen Maeda left on bench by Japan despite impressive Celtic games - but Austra...

Don't miss out on a 30 per cent discount on an annual sports subscription. We have a special offer throughout January where you can get a reduced package. Visit https://www.scotsman.com/subscriptions/sports for more details.

Tom RogicAustraliaSocceroosChina