Celtic's Tom Rogic in scintillating form for Australia - a goal, an assist and 20-second effort chalked off in fine first half

Australia celebrate Tom Rogic's goal against Vietnam.

Rogic, who has been in good form for Celtic prior to the Asian international break, actually had the ball in the net after just 20 seconds with a low strike, only for the goal to be ruled out due to Jackson Irvine being in an offside position.

However, Australia did take the lead on 30 minutes when Jamie Maclaren headed home a pinpoint Rogic cross.

Rogic then got himself on the scoresheet in first-half stoppage team, clipping the ball over the advancing Vietnamese goalkeeper to give the Australians a commanding lead at the interval.

Australia are looking to secure one of two automatic qualification berths in the group, with Japan – who play China later this morning – and Saudi Arabia their main rivals.