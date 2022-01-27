Daizen Maeda left on bench by Japan despite impressive Celtic games - but Australian lean on Tom Rogic

Maeda, who scored on his Celtic debut against Hibs, is looking to win his third cap in Saitama, but manager Hajime Moriyasu has decided to go with Kobe’s Yuya Osako and Genk’s Junya Ito as his main forwards.
The Japanese need the three points as they try to hold off Australia and claim one of the top two spots in their group that would guarantee a place at the finals in Qatar.
Meanwhile, Rogic has been selected in Australia’s starting XI for the match against Vietnam in Melbourne.
Graham Arnold’s Socceroos are chasing three points after a defeat by Japan and a draw against group leaders Saudi Arabia last time out, with Rogic playing in the No 10 role. Former Hibs player Martin Boyle – now at Al-Faisaly – also starts.