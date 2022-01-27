Daizen Maeda left on bench by Japan despite impressive Celtic games - but Australian lean on Tom Rogic

Celtic's Daizen Maeda is on the bench for Japan.

Maeda, who scored on his Celtic debut against Hibs, is looking to win his third cap in Saitama, but manager Hajime Moriyasu has decided to go with Kobe’s Yuya Osako and Genk’s Junya Ito as his main forwards.

The Japanese need the three points as they try to hold off Australia and claim one of the top two spots in their group that would guarantee a place at the finals in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Rogic has been selected in Australia’s starting XI for the match against Vietnam in Melbourne.