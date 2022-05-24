Celtic's possible Champions League opponents revealed - and the group of death

How did they qualify for the group stage?

As Scottish Premiership winners, Celtic earned direct entry into the lucrative group stages, avoiding the qualifiers. The last three times the club have made it to the groups they have had to navigate three rounds and six games.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What pot will Celtic be placed in?

Due to their UEFA club coefficient for 2022, Celtic are in Pot 4, the bottom pot.

Which teams are in the different pots?

Teams which are confirmed:

Pot 1: Manchester City, Eintracht Frankfurt, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto.

Celtic could face a group of death in the Champions League. Picture: SNS

Pot 2: Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, RB Leipzig, Tottenham Hotspur.

Pot 3: Borussia Dortmund, FC Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Napoli, Sporting CP, Bayer Leverkusen.

Pot 4: Celtic, Club Brugge.

Liverpool will go into Pot 1 if they beat Real Madrid in the Champions League final. If they don’t they will be in Pot 2 with Ajax taking a place in Pot 1. Rangers will likely go into Pot 4 if they make it through qualifying. If they do reach the group stages but Benfica don’t they will go into Pot 3.

Can Celtic draw Rangers?

If Rangers were to get into the group stages and be in Pot 3, they can’t meet Celtic.

Teams from the same association are kept apart in the group stage.

What is Celtic's most favourable draw?

As things stand, the draw which gives Celtic the most chance of progression would be along the lines of Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham Hotspur (or maybe Sevilla) and Sporting CP.

What about the group of death?

There are any number of variations for this but if Real Madrid win the Champions League, then the Spanish giants, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund would make for some massive matches at Celtic Park and three cracking away ties for the club’s fans.

How much money are Celtic due to make again?