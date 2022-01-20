Celtic's Matt O'Riley transfer complete as contract details confirmed and background links revealed

The midfielder was pictured arriving at Celtic Park for his medical on Thursday afternoon and the club confirmed all formalities on a four-and-a-half-year deal had concluded later in the evening

"It feels amazing,” O’Riley told Celtic TV. “It’s the first time taking the stadium in and it's even better than I thought it would be. I had other options which I thought were the only ones but I found out about Celtic quite late and spoke to Ange [Postecoglou]. As soon as I got off the phone I was ready to come.”

A product of the Fulham Youth Academy, O’Riley is also an England youth international and made his club debut in August 2017 at the age of 16. He played under former Celtic captain Peter Grant in the Craven Cottage under-23s and trained alongside ex-Celt Stefan Johansen before a move to MK Dons.

New Celtic signing Matt O'Riley is unveiled during a photocall at Celtic Park, on January 20, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

There he has played a role – either scoring or assisting – in 12 goals this season, helping the Milton Keynes club to fifth in skybet League One.

In another Celtic related twist, the midfielder also revealed he went to school with former Celtic winger Patrick Roberts who himself is close to a loan move to Sunderland.

The O’Riley deal is expected to be worth around £1.5m with Fulham also due a sell-on fee from the MK Dons. The midfielder follows Celtic’s recruitment of Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate, Guchi and Johnny Kelly earlier this month.