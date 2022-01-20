Matt O'Riley arrives at Celtic Park to complete move from MK Dons

Celtic target Matt O’Riley has taken another step towards a move to the cinch Premiership from MK Dons.

By David Oliver
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 3:56 pm

The midfielder has been pictured arriving at Celtic Park with his representatives to complete the formalities over a £1.5m move from the skyBet League One side.

Both Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers have been strongly linked with the player. Swans boss Russell Martin, the former Rangers and Scotland defender, was O’Riley's boss at MK Dons before making the move to Wales but has been beaten to the left-footed midfielder by Ange Postecoglou.

Described as a potential understudy to Tom Rogic, O’Riley is currently ninth in the English third tier for goals and assists with a combined total of 12.

With pictures confirming his presence in Glasgow a £1.5m move appears closer to being completed for the 21-year-old however Fulham, his previous club, will be due a portion of the fee under terms of his previous move to Milton Keynes.

Matt O'Riley has played for Fulham and MK Dons and is closing in on a transfer to Celtic. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)
