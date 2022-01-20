The midfielder has been pictured arriving at Celtic Park with his representatives to complete the formalities over a £1.5m move from the skyBet League One side.

Both Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers have been strongly linked with the player. Swans boss Russell Martin, the former Rangers and Scotland defender, was O’Riley's boss at MK Dons before making the move to Wales but has been beaten to the left-footed midfielder by Ange Postecoglou.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Described as a potential understudy to Tom Rogic, O’Riley is currently ninth in the English third tier for goals and assists with a combined total of 12.

With pictures confirming his presence in Glasgow a £1.5m move appears closer to being completed for the 21-year-old however Fulham, his previous club, will be due a portion of the fee under terms of his previous move to Milton Keynes.

Don't miss out on a 30 per cent discount on an annual sports subscription. We have a special offer throughout January where you can get a reduced package. Visit https://www.scotsman.com/subscriptions/sports for more details