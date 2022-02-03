Celtic's Liel Abada linked with English Premier League club after another impressive display

The 20-year-old Israeli, who joined Celtic last summer from Maccabi Petach Tikva, has scored 13 goals for his new club this season – the latest a strike against Rangers in Wednesday’s 3-0 win over their Glasgow rivals.

Abada has caught the eye not just with his goals, but also his direct running, pace and game intelligence, and English Premier League club Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on his progress.

Israeli media have also claimed that Celtic turned away an approach from Palace, who are looking to sign up young talent under manager Patrick Vieira, and have since signed Luke Plange from Derby County.

Celtic's Liel Abada celebrates making it 3-0 against Rangers.

Abada has four-and-a-half years left on his long-term deal at Celtic Park and are understood to be extremely reluctant to sell him so soon into his career at the club.

Palace and Celtic did business in the summer, with the London club signing Odsonne Edouard for £15million.