Celtic v Rangers: The team predicted to win Scottish Premiership title by three points revealed - and the Hearts margin over Hibs

Ange Postecoglou's side blew Rangers away with a blistering first-half performance at a packed and raucous Parkhead, racing into a 3-0 lead thanks to a Reo Hatate double and Liel Abada strike. That was the way it stayed.

The second half was a more sedate affair as Celtic, understandably, couldn't maintain the first-half intensity and the visitors got a foothold, in part due to the level of the home side’s pressing dropping as they contained their opponents, and the introduction of Ryan Jack.

Yet, a comfortable home win was never in doubt.

With Rangers winning just one of their four league matches after the winter break and Celtic winning four of four, the Parkhead club have gone from trailing their rivals by six points to leading by one.

It has set up a fascinating title race with 14 games remaining.

According to statistical analysis website FiveThirtyEight, they forecast that Celtic will emerge as title winners by a margin of three points.

The process of calculating final standings involves expected goals (xG) as well as adjusted goals, shot-based expected goals and non-shot expected goals.

Celtic landed a key win in the Premiership title race. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Celtic are predicted to pick up 30 points from their remaining games with Rangers getting a further 28 points.

What about the rest of the league?

Of course, there is much to play for, from European spots to top six placings and survival from dreaded relegation.

Third-place Hearts currently hold a ten-point lead over Motherwell who occupy fourth.

That is expected to increase to 14 points come the end of the season, with Hibs, Motherwell and Aberdeen making up the rest of the top six respectively.

St Johnstone earned a massive win on Tuesday night – their first in – defeating Livingston thanks to a late Ali Crawford goal. Coupled with Dundee's goalless draw with rivals Dundee United, it lifted the Perth Saints off the bottom of the table with the Dens Park side dropping to 12th place on goal difference.

FiveThirtyEight predicts St Johnstone will come out on top by one point, picking up 17 from their final 15 matches.

