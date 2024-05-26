Celtic's Greg Taylor lifts lid on Hampden feud with Rangers' Todd Cantwell - 'I didn't like what he said'

No love lost between Old Firm rivals during Scottish Cup final

Footballers like to give the impression they live in a bubble of training sessions and matches, completely unaware of what is happening anywhere else in the world.

The reality, of course, is somewhat different. The Celtic squad certainly seemed aware of comments made by Rangers’ Todd Cantwell on social media in the lead-up to Saturday’s Scottish Cup final, defender Alistair Johnston asking Greg Taylor on his Instagram page afterwards if he was “going for a shoosh burger tonight wee man” in response to an ill-advised post by the Rangers player.

Taylor and Cantwell went at it both verbally and physically during the final, the latter picking up a booking in the process of being substituted as he continued to mouth off towards the Celtic players.

Celtic's Greg Taylor and Rangers' Todd Cantwell come together during the Scottish Cup final match at Hampden Park. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Taylor temporarily let his guard down in the aftermath of the final, won by Adam Idah’s late poacher’s finish, to admit that comments from the opposition had not gone unnoticed.

“He said a few things that I didn’t like,” admitted the Scotland defender. “I don’t want it to be a headline or that – I just didn’t like a couple of the things he said. It was a good battle in the game but it was important to get the win. We went on and did the business so it’s important we focus on us and the success we’ve had in winning a cup.”

Celtic’s performance was a microcosm of their season as a whole. They were far from clinical and at times it looked like it was getting away from them but they found a way to dig deep and win when it really mattered, as Taylor confirmed.

“We were saying in the dressing room that the cup final was pretty accurate [reflective] of how the whole season has gone,” he added. “It’s not always been pretty, but we’ve got a really strong mentality in the group – a winning mentality – and in the big moments we’ve turned up.

“It was a hot day and a tense occasion. We had the chance to beat our biggest rivals, win a cup and make it a really special season, not just the league title, and we did it. I thought in the first half we controlled a lot of the ball without doing a lot with it, in truth. The pitch was a bit dry albeit a really good surface and there weren’t a lot of clear-cut chances in the game. But in the big moment Adam scores.”

Idah’s arrival at the tail end of the January window was met with a wave of apathy from a Celtic support who had been crying out for a more extensive transfer rebuild. The Norwich City loanee, however, has more than proved his worth, this winning goal the defining moment of his four months in Glasgow.

“He’s scored goals in some really big moments and it’s also pushed Kyogo, who has gone to another level again since Adam came in,” added Taylor. “Adam has been outstanding, his goals have been outstanding, so the two of them have made really big, key contributions.

