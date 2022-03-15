Celtic's edge over Rangers for Scottish Cup semi-final and why Hearts and Hibs need it as badly as each other - Scotsman Football Show

The draw for the penultimate stage of the competition on April 17 and 18 has conjured up a mouth-watering derby double with Celtic set to face Rangers, while Hearts take on Hibs for the right to contest the Hampden final on Saturday, May 21.
There is plenty at stake for the Glasgow and Edinburgh rivals with the chance to compete for silverware, bragging rights and the prospect of European group stage football all on the line in what promises to be an epic weekend of cup football.
In this episode of the Scotsman Football Show, Matthew Elder is joined by specialist football writers Andrew Smith and Moira Gordon, who look at why Celtic may have the edge over Rangers for their semi-final showdown, and why Hearts and Hibs need the win as badly as each other.