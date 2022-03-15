Celtic's edge over Rangers for Scottish Cup semi-final and why Hearts and Hibs need it as badly as each other - Scotsman Football Show

History will be made in this year’s Scottish Cup semi-finals when, remarkably, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Hibs complete the last four line-up for the first time in history.

By Matthew Elder
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 3:15 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The draw for the penultimate stage of the competition on April 17 and 18 has conjured up a mouth-watering derby double with Celtic set to face Rangers, while Hearts take on Hibs for the right to contest the Hampden final on Saturday, May 21.

There is plenty at stake for the Glasgow and Edinburgh rivals with the chance to compete for silverware, bragging rights and the prospect of European group stage football all on the line in what promises to be an epic weekend of cup football.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

In this episode of the Scotsman Football Show, Matthew Elder is joined by specialist football writers Andrew Smith and Moira Gordon, who look at why Celtic may have the edge over Rangers for their semi-final showdown, and why Hearts and Hibs need the win as badly as each other.

Matthew Elder, Andrew Smith and Moira Gordon discuss the Scottish Cup semi-final draw.

Read More

Read More
VAR operator sought for Scottish football - and is the salary worth it?

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.