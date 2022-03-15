Why Hearts could be one game from sealing European group stage football next season

While securing a third place finish in the Scottish Premiership will earn Robbie Neilson’s side a place in the Europa League qualifiers, which looks almost certain given their 13-point advantage with eight games left to play, it is the winner of the Scottish Cup who will determine what stage the Jambos enter the competition.

If one of the top three sides in the Scottish Premiership win the final at Hampden on May – as it stands either Celtic, Rangers or Hearts – then the Jambos will qualify for the Europa League play-off round with just one tie to play in order to make the group.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, even a loss at that stage would see the Tynecastle side drop straight into the Conference League group stages, guaranteeing an additional six European games, plus TV revenue and prize money predicted to add up to around £3million.

Tynecastle Park will almost certainly host European group stage football next season if Hearts beat Hibs in the Scottish Cup semi-final. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The only scenario that could prevent this would be Hearts suffering an unlikely end of season collapse and losing out on third place – or Hibs winning the Scottish Cup.

But should Hearts seal third place before they meet their Edinburgh rivals at Hampden on April 17/18, victory in the semi-final would clinch European group stage football and the financial bonanza that comes with it.

It would also see Hearts become the first Scottish side other than Celtic or Rangers to reach a European group stage since Aberdeen in the 2007/08 UEFA Cup.