Celtic's deadline day transfer move 'called off' as talks collapse

The Hoops opened talks with the Paisley side over a possible transfer for the 17-year-old midfielder earlier in the window but were unable to get it over the line.

Celtic returned to the table in recent days but have now walked away from the deal, according to the Scottish Sun, after the clubs were unable to negotiate a fee.

Reid made two substitute appearances for St Mirren in the Premier Sports Cup last month but has yet to feature in the Scottish Premiership this term.

Dylan Reid's proposed move from St Mirren to Celtic is off, according to a report. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

The teenager became the youngest ever player to play for the Buddies in the top flight when he made his debut in March last year.

He has made six appearances for the senior side to date and has four caps for the Scotland Under-17 side.

While the Reid deal may have collapsed, there is still the possibility of at least one new arrival at Parkhead on deadline day.

According to reports, an agreement has been reached for the signing of Danish midfielder Oliver Abildgaard from Russian side Rubin Kazan.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming that the move will go through ahead of tonight’s transfer deadline.