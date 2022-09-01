Oliver Abildgaard: Celtic set to complete deadline day signing - 'deal in place, agreement reached'

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old is currently on special leave from Rubin Kazan who Celtic have already raided this week for winger Saed Hakšabanović having also signed Carl Starfelt from the Russian side last year.

Ange Postecoglou hinted that a move for Abildgaard was possible after the 4-1 win over Ross County in the Premier Sports Cup on Wednesday night.

"That’s a name, definitely a name,” he said when asked if his was a name he recognised. “There have been a lot of names. There are 24 hours to go, there are still some outgoings we are working on as well. We’ll see how things fall.”

Danish midfielder Oliver Abildgaard (left) has 'agreed' a move to Celtic from Russian club Rubin Kazan. (Photo credit should read FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

It now appears that the deal is very much on with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming that the move will go through ahead of tonight’s transfer deadline.

He tweeted: “Celtic are now set to sign Danish midfielder Oliver Abildgaard. Deal in place, agreement has been reached now waiting to sign contracts.”

Abildgaard commanded a £1.8million transfer fee when he moved from Aalborg BK to Rubin Kazan in 2019 and he has been capped once by Denmark.