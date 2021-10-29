Celtic's David Turnbull reveals how post-match chats with Ange Postecoglou are impacting his game

Celtic's David Turnbull has opened up on how his manager Ange Postecoglou is giving him pointers over his penchant for shooting. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Yet, the midfield creator faces posers regularly from Celtic’s manager Ange Postecoglou over a career-long compulsion for finding the target from distance - and believes these can be the means for him to become a more rounded player. Turnbull isn’t getting too caught up over the opportunity for Celtic to go top of the league - at least for a day - if they rack up a sixth straight win when hosting Livingston. The 22-year-old said he will think about that afterwards, if it happens, when he can be sure that Postecoglou will be having a few words in his ear.

“The manager knows I like to have a go from long range but sometimes there’s a better pass on and he’ll tell me that after games,” the Celtic attacker said. “He doesn’t try to take that out of my game but he’ll explain that there are other options and try to help me. Everyone knows I enjoy adding goals to my game and that’s something I’ve tried to do ever since I was a young boy. I like to help the team out by scoring and creating chances so it’s good to chip in with a few. I haven’t really set myself any targets, although there’s always a figure I look towards and, once I get there, it’s just about scoring as many as I can but I don’t feel that I need to get to a certain number.”

With the Celtic manager’s system leaving Callum McGregor as the solitary midfield screener, Turnbull - poised to become the only Celtic player to have featured in every game following Tom Rogic’s hamstring strain - has also being working on defensive attributes as he seeks to broaden his playing palette. “I’ve been trying to adapt and the coaching staff have been brilliant with me in trying to get that other side of my game to where it should be,” said the Celtic performer. “I feel I’m improving that aspect every single week - I enjoy learning new things and I feel that I’m doing that.”

