Tom Rogic blow for Celtic leaves David Turnbull as last man standing

Celtic's Tom Rogic goes off with an injury during the 3-1 win over Hibs at Easter Road. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Australia international suffered a hamstring injury during the midweek win over Hibernian and will miss games against Livingston, on Saturday, plus Ferencvaros and Dundee.

Postecoglou said: "He had a scan on his hamstring. It's going to put him out for at least two to three weeks.

"It's not a major one but he definitely won't be involved in these games. Then obviously we have the international window, and if everything goes to plan he should be available once we get back from that."

After rejecting the chance to move to Qatar just over 12 months ago, Rogic has again become a central figure since his former Australia manager took over.

However, Postecoglou has been wary about relying too much on the 28-year-old, who had injury issues earlier in his Parkhead career.

Rogic has been an ever-present this season, starting 15 games and coming off the bench seven times.

Postecoglou said: "All injuries are frustrating but the flip side of that is Tommy has probably played more football in the first couple of months of the season than he has for quite a while. He was probably due a spell anyway.

"Him and Dave Turnbull in particular, because Cal (McGregor) had a bit of time out with injury, have been carrying the burden of the midfield.

"To be honest, even if he had come through I probably wouldn't have played him (on Saturday) anyway.

"Hopefully, if nothing else, this freshens him up for another run at it.

"He was outstanding, he has been all year, but in the first half against Hibs he was at the centre of all the good stuff we were doing."

Turnbull is now set to become the only ever-present in the Celtic team when Livingston visit Parkhead on Saturday.

The 23-year-old has started all 22 matches for the Hoops, as well as featuring twice for Scotland, and is revelling in the responsibility.

"I'm loving it," the former Motherwell midfielder said. "Every game I have played, I have just wanted more and more.

"The manager has played me in every game so I'm absolutely delighted with that and I just want to repay him and do as much as I can for the team.

"That's what every player wants to do, play as many games as they can each season. So it's just about driving even more and trying to play every game that I can."

Turnbull was still a fringe player at this stage last year following his move from Fir Park but went on to become the club's player of the season.

The midfielder feels he has adapted to the greater expectations that form prompted, having hit seven goals already this term.

"I just tried to take everything I did last season into this season and I have really enjoyed it," he said.

"At the start of the season, personally I struggled a wee bit but after that I have kind of found my foot and performed well.