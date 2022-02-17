Celtic team v Bodo/Glimt: Tom Rogic, Matt O'Riley and Daizen Maeda - how Ange Postecoglou might line up in UEFA Conference League

Ange Postecoglou has already admitted he will not pass up the opportunity to go deep in, or even win, the trophy so is eyeing a positive start to the club’s third tilt at a European competition.

The manager has some injury concerns to juggle in his selection for the Norwegian champions’ visit – but also plentiful options for a strong side on Thursday evening.

Here's how he could line-up…

Rovers Return

Giorgos Giakoumakis returned to the home scoresheet in last weekend’s win over Raith Rovers and revelled in his strike. It appears to be a straight selection poser for Postecoglou between the height and strength of the Greek forward to the bustling movement of Daizen Maeda and, given the Norwegians’ defence – Giakoumakis looks likely to get the nod and spearhead an attack flanked by Jota and top scorer Liel Abada.

Back to normal

Josip Juranovic has returned from injury and after his controlling influence in the win over Rangers, another performance under the lights at Celtic Park would be most welcome from the expectant crowd.

After the changes made for the win over Championship Rovers, it's likely to be back to normal at the back with Carl Starfelt in for Stephen Welsh alongside Cameron Carter-Vickers and Greg Taylor in at wing-back.

Middle men

Perhaps Postecoglou's biggest dilemma falls in the midfield. Reo Hatate and Callum McGregor are certain starters, leaving the third position up for grabs and it’s a straight decision – Tom Rogic or Matt O’Riley?

The former MK Dons man has impressed since switching north and is hoping to catch Denmark's eye for international honours – and what better way than exhibiting it against Scandinavian neighbours?

The attack will also perhaps, have a bearing on this selection with Maeda’s movement making space which Rogic could exploit with his late runs – or leave O’Riley to pick out Giakoumakis as the pair did to great effect at Tynecastle recently. Either way, it is a positive problem for Postecoglou to have ahead of an intriguing tie with one of the eye-catching sides of this year’s European competitions.

Celtic predicted line-up: Hart, Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor, McGregor, Hatate, O’Riley, Abada, Jota, Giakoumakis.