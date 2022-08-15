Celtic windfall option, Aberdeen plan trial, Ross Barkley latest, Steve Clarke's striker an Everton target, Rangers PSV latest - Scottish Football news and transfers

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Money move

Celtic could cash in on Jeremie Frimpong for a second time as suitors circle to Bayer Leverkusen defender. If the Dutch full-back moves on – with Barcelona linked – Celtic could cash in with a sell-on fee as part of his £9m sale in January 2021. (Daily Record)

‘Need games’

Scott Allan says he nees at least six games to get up to speed and is willing to take a ‘less glamourous’ step in his career to return to action. The midfielder left Hibs this summer and told BBC Scotland he believes chairmen have doubts on his future due to a heart condition despite three cardiologists giving him the green-light to continue playing. (The Scotsman)

Jam in?

Robbie Neilson is eyeing up another forward before Hearts’ Europa League campaign kicks off in Switzerland against FC Zurich. The Jambos have been linked to former Barcelona forward Lee Seung-Woo currently playing in his homeland Korea's K-League. (Edinburgh News)

Barkley latest

Official Match Balls during a cinch Premiership match between Rangers and St Johnstone at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Celtic have one less rival in their rumoured race for Ross Barkley's signature. The Chelsea attacking midfielder has been linked with Parkhead – with suggestions over the weekend a permanent deal was on the table. Other clubs are interested with the England international’s contract due to expire next summer, but Everton – one of his former clubs – are not believed to be considering a move. (Ben Jacobs – CBS)

Scotland target

Meanwhile Goodison Park boss Frank Lampard – a known fan of Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour – could turn to his Scotland team-mate Che Adams as he looks to recruit a striker. Adams is currently with Southampton. (The Telegraph)

Mac backing

Frank McAvennie has backed Allan McGregor to return to Rangers’ first-team after being benched for the opening games of the season. (Football Insider)

Matter of time

Aberdeen are again looking to trial an alternative kick-off time in a bid to entice more fans to Pittodrie. Previously the Dons made moves to re-arrange a match with Dundee to appeal to an American TV audience, and will investigate an early evening start against Dundee United later this season. (Press and Journal).

Agent critic

John Hartson has criticised Josip Juranovic’s agent after stories continued to circulate over the Croatian full-back’s future. Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked in recent days, angering the former Parkhead striker who says the defender has been in Scotland for ‘two minutes’ before the transfer talk began. (Scottish Sun)

