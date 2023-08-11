Celtic could win the title by as much as 15 points with Rangers set for another season of second best despite a major summer rebuild under Michael Beale.

That is according to former Hoops defender Alan Stubbs who insists that the Ibrox club are already under pressure after losing the opening match of the Premiership season to Kilmarnock following an influx of new arrivals.

Stubbs – who won two championships in five years at Parkhead – believes Celtic remain firm favourites to land a 12th title in 13 seasons and tipped his former club to strengthen further with a “couple of big name signings" before the transfer window closes on September 1.

"I spoke with a reporter maybe three or four weeks ago and they asked me for my predictions for how I think the season will go," Stubbs told KingCasinoBonus.

Former Celtic defender Alan Stubbs has tipped Rangers to struggle again this season.

"I don't see anything other than a Celtic victory to be honest. Rangers have had a huge rebuild this summer, the best part bringing in nine players. They've obviously let go of quite a few players, but I still think they will bring in at least a couple more players before the window closes.

"Trying to bed those players who have come from afar, whether it's America, Europe or the Championship, is not easy. Whereas I know there's been a big shift at Celtic with Ange Postecoglou going and Brendan coming in, but it's been more of a seamless change over at Celtic. Brendan knows the role and knows the club. He's got a winning squad straight away to walk into, which he's just going to implement his ideas into, which might be slightly different to Postecoglou’s.

"I still think Celtic will be in the market for maybe another two or three players. I can see Celtic bringing in a couple of big name signings. Whereas Rangers now are on the back foot already. I don't think anyone expected them to lose at Kilmarnock even though it was a tricky game. I didn't think there were going to be any slip-ups for Celtic against Ross County at home, so it proved even though they didn't start the game very well, unlike Ross Country who could've easily found themselves one or two goals up early on. I think the only way to describe it is normal service resumed.