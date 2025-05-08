Celtic vs Hibs: Team news, predictions, current form, key men and latest Scottish Premiership odds

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Celtic v Hibs in the Scottish Premiership at Celtic Park this Saturday.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic host Hibs this weekend in the penultimate home game of their Scottish Premiership season on Saturday at Celtic Park (kick off: 3pm).

Entering the game on the back of a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Rangers last week, already crowned champions, Celtic can open up a 20-point gap over their rivals this weekend with victory over their visitors from the capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it will be no easy task against David Gray’s in-form Hibees, with last weekend’s comfortable 3-1 win over Dundee United at Easter Road making it just one league defeat from their last 19 games, with the club now opening a third point gap from Aberdeen as they close in on a third place finish in the Scottish Premiership.

Ahead of the game, we look through each team’s recent form, and give our predictions for the game based on the form of both sides:

Celtic's Arne Engels and Hibernian's Josh Campbell in action during a Scottish Gas Scottish Cup Quarter-Final match between Celtic and Hibs. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Celtic Recent Form

Last week’s draw with Rangers at Ibrox brought an end to Celtic’s three game winning run which that had saw them score 15 goals in just three games, with the champions responding to their March defeat to basement side St Johnstone emphatically. Prior to last weekend’s Old Firm, the Hoops had already sealed a fourth successive title with a 5-0 thrashing of Dundee United at Tannadice, while they also enacted revenge on St Johnstone by the beating them by the scoreline in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Last six league games: D-W-W-L-W-L

Hibs Recent Form

The Leith outfit are arguably the most in-form side in the league, having lost just one of their last 19 Scottish Premiership fixtures. A record breaking run which saw them go on a 17 match unbeaten streak was brought to an end by Kevin Nibset and Aberdeen a fortnight ago, but it doesn’t appear to have knocked their confidence one bit, with a comfortable 3-1 win over Dundee United getting them back to winning ways last weekend.

Last six league games: W-L-W-W-W-D

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic v Hibs Team News

The Hoops have a number of injury concerns, with Kasper Schmeichel (shoulder), Jota (knee) and Alistair Johnston (hip) all ruled out of the game on Saturday German winger Nicolas Kuhn (hamstring) faces a race to be fit for Hibs’ visit.

The visiting Hibees will hope to welcome back Elie Youan from a toe injury, though they are certain to be without captain Joe Newell (groin) and Hyeokkyu Kwon (ineligible). Lewis Miller is fit and available to start after returning in last week’s win over Dundee United.

Celtic Key Man: Daizen Maeda

The Japanese forward has been the standout performer in the Scottish Premiership this season, with the 27-year-old refusing to slow down his incredible form at Celtic Park. Missed a golden opportunity to win last week’s Old Firm in the last minute, so will be extra fired up for this weekend’s game against in-form Hibs, which is bad news for the visitors.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers and Daizen Maeda have won the PFA Scotland awards. | SNS Group

Hibs Key Man: Nectar Triantis

The on loan Australian has been a revelation for Hibs as they’ve turned a relegation fight into a revolution, and he was deservedly named as one of the four nominees for the Scottish Writer’s Football of the Year award earlier this week. He’ll have a real task on his hands this week, going up against fellow nominee and Celtic captain Callum McGregor, but if he can win that battle Hibs may just emerge with something from the weekend’s game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who will emerge victorious in between Rangers and Hibs this weekend? Ibrox awaits...Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Celtic v Hibs predictions

As one of only three teams to beat Celtic this year, Hibs will head to Glasgow with a degree of confidence. Once they’ve got into their groove under David Gray, they’ve been excellent and beaten both Old Firm teams deservedly so in the last few months. That said, they’ll have been disappointed with their results at Celtic Park this year, losing 2-0 and 3-0 respectively, and will want to improve on that. That said, Celtic are far and wide the best team in Scotland, and have lost just one league game at home all season, and I think they’ve just got enough to edge Hibs out, though it’ll be a closer game than many think.

Prediction: Celtic 2-1 Hibs (SkyBet currently offer odds of 15/2).

Celtic v Hibs odds

With odds of 1/4, Celtic are favourites to emerge victorious at Celtic Park, with Hibs priced at 17/2 to take all three points. Fancy a draw? You’ll find that priced at 5/1.*