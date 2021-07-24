Celtic v West Ham: Kick-off time, live stream details, pre-season friendly preview

Celtic Park will host fans for the first time in 16 months (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Ange Postecoglou’s team has already begun competitive football with the midweek draw against FC Midtjylland in the UEFA Champions League second round qualifer, and have the second leg to come.

This final opportunity for experimentation comes a week before the cinch Premiership kicks off at Tynecastle on Saturday – but the boss has much to consider as he weighs up fielding a team for supporters to see his ideas and continue to implement them, with protecting his squad ahead of a crucial trip to Denmark midweek.

However he does it, the stands will be a little busier than they were last week for the defeat by Preston North End and supporters and the Australian will hope for a better outcome for the final friendly of the campaign.

They won’t be completely full though with 18,500 of the 60,000 seats filled and many will be forced to watch at home – here’s how to tune in.

Match details

Who: Celtic v West Ham United

What: Pre-season friendly

Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow

When: 3pm, Saturday July 24, 2021

How to watch

For anyone not awarded a ticket to attend, the match will be shown on Celtic’s live streaming service CelticTV for season ticket holders, via the Pass to Paradise service. The match is also live on subscription channel Premier Sports and streamed via the Premier player.

Team news

Albian Ajeti faces his former employers, while Davie Moyes is also on familiar territory north of the border.

In terms of selection, Ange Postecoglou has to find the balancing act between keeping his players fresh for the European trip on Wednesday and bedding them in to his match style in real match situations. Dane Murray could be in with a chance after impressing off the bench on Tuesday.

New signing Carl Starfelt is quarantining and closer to an appearance, while the club still await Kyogo Furushima.

Next up

For Celtic it’s a trip to Denmark in the Champions League qualifier second leg against FC Midtjylland on Wednesday.