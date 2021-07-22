Why Rangers are unhappy with Celtic capacity decision

Celtic have been given the green-light to host the biggest sporting attendance in Scotland since March 2020.

By Joel Sked
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 8:53 am
Ibrox is set to host 8,500 fans on Saturday for a game against Brighton. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Ibrox is set to host 8,500 fans on Saturday for a game against Brighton. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
A capacity of 18,500 for Saturday’s friendly with West Ham United at Parkhead has been granted by Glasgow City Council.

It is an increase of 9,500 from Celtic’s Champions League qualifier against FC Midtjylland.

The decision has irked Rangers, according to the Daily Record.

The same day Celtic play West Ham, Rangers host Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, the Ibrox capacity for that game is just 8,500 despite taking place a couple of hours after the match at Parkhead.

Rangers then play Real Madrid on Sunday in Govan with 12,500 fans expected.

The plan is to increase that further to 17,000 for the first league game in the cinch Premiership against Livingston next weekend and a full house for their Champions League qualifier.

The gradual increase is part of Glasgow City Council’s plan and because Celtic have already hosted 9,000 they can make a jump in terms of the percentage of safe capacity.

“We really want to see events, including matches, back as close to normal as the regulations allow," A spokesperson from the council said.

"It’s good for the economy and frankly it’s just good for people to be able to do the things they love doing.

“But in doing it safely, we’re stepping up how many people can be in stadiums match by match, starting at 50% of safe capacity, then 75%, then 100%.

"We think this gives the right balance and allows Glasgow’s clubs to start moving towards normality.”

