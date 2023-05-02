Just three days after the senior sides battled it out in the Scottish Cup semi-final, the respective Celtic and Rangers youth sides will square up at the national stadium in the final of the Scottish Youth Cup.
After the 1-0 defeat for Michael Beale's side on Sunday ensured a trophyless season for the first-team, the Ibrox kids will hope to bring some cheer back to the blue side of Glasgow by retaining the cup having triumphed 2-1 over Hearts in last season’s final.
Meanwhile, the Celtic teens will be aiming to emulate Ange Postecoglou's side with another victory over their arch-rivals as the Parkhead club look to complete a clean sweep of trophies at senior and youth level.
Rangers reached the final courtesy of a 3-0 semi-final win over Hamilton Accies while Celtic thrashed St Johnstone 5-0. The Old Firm youngsters most recently met at Ibrox in a Lowland League match on April 2 where Celtic B claimed a 3-1 win over Rangers B.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Scottish Youth Cup final ...
Celtic v Rangers match details
The Scottish Youth Cup final takes place on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Hampden Park, Glasgow. The game is set to kick-off at 7pm.
What TV channel is the Scottish Youth Cup final on?
The Celtic v Rangers showdown will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV via the BBC Scotland channel with coverage starting at 6.50pm. The programme is due to conclude at 9.15pm but could run late if the match goes to extra-time and penalties.
Is there a Celtic v Rangers live stream?
Those intending to watch the Scottish Youth Cup final via smartphone, laptop or tablet can do for free so via the BBC iPlayer app and the BBC Sport website.
Celtic v Rangers Scottish Youth Cup final tickets
Each club has been provided with a number of tickets to distribute to their player’s families/friends and their academy players, with entry to the match by ticket only. There is no public sale of tickets for this match.