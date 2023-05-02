Celtic and Rangers go head-to-head at Hampden again on Wednesday – only this time it is the turn of the youngsters.

Just three days after the senior sides battled it out in the Scottish Cup semi-final, the respective Celtic and Rangers youth sides will square up at the national stadium in the final of the Scottish Youth Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the Celtic teens will be aiming to emulate Ange Postecoglou's side with another victory over their arch-rivals as the Parkhead club look to complete a clean sweep of trophies at senior and youth level.

Rangers' Arron Lyall (L) and Celtic's MacKenzie Carse in action during Lowland League match between Rangers B and Celtic B at Ibrox on April 2, 2023 (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Rangers reached the final courtesy of a 3-0 semi-final win over Hamilton Accies while Celtic thrashed St Johnstone 5-0. The Old Firm youngsters most recently met at Ibrox in a Lowland League match on April 2 where Celtic B claimed a 3-1 win over Rangers B.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Scottish Youth Cup final ...

Celtic v Rangers match details

The Scottish Youth Cup final takes place on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Hampden Park, Glasgow. The game is set to kick-off at 7pm.

What TV channel is the Scottish Youth Cup final on?

The Celtic v Rangers showdown will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV via the BBC Scotland channel with coverage starting at 6.50pm. The programme is due to conclude at 9.15pm but could run late if the match goes to extra-time and penalties.

Is there a Celtic v Rangers live stream?

Those intending to watch the Scottish Youth Cup final via smartphone, laptop or tablet can do for free so via the BBC iPlayer app and the BBC Sport website.

Celtic v Rangers Scottish Youth Cup final tickets