Celtic v Preston NE: Kick-off time, how to watch info, pre-season friendly details

Celtic Park will host fans for the first time in 16 months (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The new boss will be welcomed to Parkhead by 2000 fans – the first time a crowd has been permitted since the start of lockdown restrictions in March 2020. More will be in attendance for the midweek match against FC Midtjylland in the Champions League qualifiers.

That’s what this weekend’s match is geared towards and after a successful training camp in Wales included wins over Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic and a scoreless draw with Bristol City, the Australian will put the finishing touches to his side ahead of the crucial European night on Tuesday.

Preston are also under new management with Frankie McAvoy confirmed as permanent manager over the summer, following Alex Neil’s departure and a spell in charge as caretaker.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the game...

Match details

Who: Celtic v Preston North End

What: Pre-season friendly

Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow

When: 5.30pm, Saturday July 14, 2021

How to watch

For anyone not in the 2000-strong crowd, the match will be shown on Celtic’s live streaming service CelticTV for season ticket holders, via the Pass to Paradise service.

Spectators must have a physical match ticket for entry into the ground and may not be seated in their usual seat.

Team news

Albian Ajeti has shown up well under new boss Ange Postecoglou who has some injury concerns following the draw at Bristol. He saw Vasilis Barkas, Mikey Johnston, Karamoko Dembele and Ismaila Soro develop issues during the 0-0 draw which will be a concern against the skybet Championship side and ahead of the European campaign kick-off.

On the plus side, Celtic have recruited Bosun Lawal, Liel Abada and Kyogo Furuhashi in recent days and some could be involved. Likewise James Forrest missed the camp through covid close contact isolation rules and could be involved.

In opposition Scott Sinclair will make his return to the east end of Glasgow after departing in January 2020, while Scots Liam Lindsay and Paul Gallagher are also in the away side’s ranks.