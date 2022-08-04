Celtic v Hearts among two fixture changes as European dates confirmed

The Jambos will take on either Linfield or FC Zurich in the Europa League play-offs with the first leg away from home on Thursday, August 18 followed by the return leg at Tynecastle on Thursday, August 25, the winner of which will qualify for the group stages, with the loser dropping into the Conference League.
This has resulted in the Celtic v Hearts league fixture, originally scheduled for Saturday, August 20, with a 3pm kick-off, being pushed back 24 hours to Sunday, August 21, with the kick-off time remaining the same.
Hearts v St Johnstone has also been moved back to Sunday, August 28, having been initially planned for Saturday, August 27. Kick-off remains 3pm.