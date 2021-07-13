Celtic v Bristol City: Kick-off time, how to watch info, pre-season friendly details

Ange Postecoglou will be back on the training ground this week. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Ange Postecoglou has seen his new side defeat Sheffield Wednesday and then Charlton Athletic after just a matter of weeks in charge.

The Australian will be in front of his own fans for the first time next week when Preston North End and West Ham are the visitors to Celtic Park, but first is Bristol and the conclusion of the camp in Wales.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s what you need to know ahead of game three...

Paul Hartley celebrates scoring Bristol City's second goal against Watford at Ashton Gate in 2009. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Match details

Who: Bristol City v Celtic

What: Pre-season friendly

Where: Robins High Performance Centre, Somerset

Mark Wilson. (Photo by Paul Thomas/Getty Images)

When: 7.45pm, Wednesday July 14, 2021

How to watch

The match will be shown on Celtic’s live streaming service CelticTV for season ticket holders, but passes can also be purchased for the game from the home side priced at £10 – here.

Team news

Ange Postecoglou has been making use of his full squad in the previous matches, making wholesale changes at half-time in both games. That has seen the likes of Ryan Christie and Callum McGregor gain game-time on their return to the club after the European Championships plus youngster Owen Moffat step into the more stronger line-up against Charlton.

Karamoko Dembele also got off the mark with his first goal of the new regime after some summer speculation over the youngster’s future and Leo Hjelde has also enjoyed minutes after his loan at Ross County.

Team links

Several players have played for both clubs including Felip Benkovic, Adam Matthews, Stephen McManus and Paul Hartley and most notably Celtic cult hero Jackie Dziekanowski.