Celtic v AZ Alkmaar: Kick-off time, TV and stream details, Europa League team preview, match odds

Celtic Huddle during a UEFA Europa League 2nd Leg Qualifer between Celtic and Jablonec at Celtic Park, on August 12, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The group stages of the Europa League lie in wait for either Ange Postecoglou’s side or the Dutch visitors – and the inaugural UEFA Conference League sectional round for the losers in the two-legged tie.

As Rangers were also drawn at home this week, Parkhead is hosting the game a day earlier than the usual Thursday evening schedule for the competition.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the game...

Celtic Manager Ange Postecoglou with Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi during a UEFA Europa League 2nd Leg Qualifer between Celtic and Jablonec at Celtic Park, on August 12, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Match details

Who: Celtic v AZ Alkmaar

What: UEFA Europa League qualifying play-off, first leg

Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow

Celtic's Greg Taylor (left) competes with Junior Brumado during a Champions League qualifier between Celtic and FC Midtjylland at Celtic Park on July 20, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

When: 7.45pm, Wednesday August 18, 2021

How to watch

No TV channels picked up the game, although the second leg will be shown by subscription channel Premier Sports on Sky channel 412 and online via the Premier Sports Player.

Instead the home tie for Celtic will be available via the Hoops’ CelticTV service worldwide for £9.99 pay-per-view.

Team news

Ange Postecoglou has pledged to play aggressive attacking football again as he previewed the clash with last season’s Eredivisie third-placed side: “I’ve yet to meet a group of supporters or a group of players who don’t enjoy scoring goals, and creating fantastic moments. That’s why I concentrate on that style of football.”

James McCarthy was added to the Celtic European pool at the expense of Leeds United target Leo Hjelde and could feature while Kyogo Furuhashi is also looking to add more goals to his early Celtic Park record after hitting four in his three appearances in the east end of Glasgow.

Match odds

Match result: Celtic 17/20 (Betway, Betfred) Draw 14/5 (bet365) AZ 16/5 (bet365)

Correct score: Draw 1-1 13/2 (bet365, McBookie, Betfred); Celtic 1-0 15/2 (bet365, Betfred); Celtic 2-1 8/1 (bet365); Draw 2-2 13/1 (McBookie); AZ Alkmaar 2-1 13/1 (McBookie); AZ Alkmaar 1-0 15/1 (McBookie)

What happens next?

The winners of the two-legged tie (second leg in Holland on August 26) will progress on the Europa League group stage – . The loser will drop into the UEFA Conference group stage – meaning both clubs are guaranteed European competition into December.

The group stage draws will be held on Friday, August 27.