Celtic's Europa League play-off trip to AZ Alkmaar confirmed for TV

Ange Postecoglou manager of Celtic (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Premier Sports have confirmed the subscription channel will show next week’s game against AZ Alkmaar live, and stream the second leg online.

The coverage will begin at 6.45pm on both the TV channel (Sky 412 ) and via the Premier Player online on Thursday August 26.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As yet, no coverage confirmation has been made for the home leg on Wednesday at Celtic Park.

BBC Scotland showed Celtic’s previous away day in the competition qualifiers when Ange Postecoglou’s team saw off FK Jablonec in the Czech Republic.

The Hoops’ doomed Champions League qualifier away against FC Midtjylland was shown on Premier Sports last month, which led to their entry into the Europa League qualifiers. Defeat in the play-off stage will see the SPFL Premiership runners-up drop into the new Europa Conference group stages.