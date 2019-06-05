Celtic unveil plans for major redevelopment

Have your say

Celtic have announced plans for a major redevelopment of their training centre in the east end of Glasgow.

Images of the proposed redevelopment to Celtic's training facilities.

The redevelopment of the Barrowfield site, located near to Celtic Park, would see Celtic unveil another training facility, including one of the largest indoor football arenas in Scotland, featuring a Fifa approved top of the range full sized artificial surface.

It will also feature a state-of-the-art gymnasium, as well as brand new extended parking and changing facilities.

A further phase of the redevelopment would also see the construction of new refreshment and grandstand facilities for spectators.

The facility will allow the Celtic first-team to train indoors in cases of poor weather. The complex will also be used by the club's women's and academy teams.

The indoor hall.

The new site will feature two full-sized outdoor grass pitches, two artificial pitches, both outdoor and indoor, as well as an outdoor warm-up area.

The new development will complement Celtic's established first-team training base at Lennoxtown, which was opened in 2007.

