Celtic transfers: Exit door open, entrance not so much, is Ange Postecoglou finally finished for January?

Adam Montgomery has been heavily linked with a move to Kilmarnock on loan.

This time next week, the transfer window will have slammed shut and all business will be closed at Celtic Park until the summer.

Manager Ange Postecoglou and chief executive Michael Nicholson have been busy bringing in Reo Hatate, Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi, Matt O’Riley and Johnny Kenny and despite an ever-growing and increasingly worrying injury list, Celtic don’t appear in any rush to add more reinforcements.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After all, the squad is already large, and the most likely speculation is going to surround who may leave the club in the coming days.

Goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas still remains out of the first-team picture at Celtic.

Teenage left-back Adam Montgomery was the latest name to pushed towards the exit door on Tuesday – albeit on loan – with Kilmarnock reported to have won the race for the 19-year-old. It is anticipated that his move to Rugby Park to join up with Derek McInnes’ charges will be confirmed in the coming days.

Fellow defender Osaze Urghohide is also expected to go out on loan. Dundee are still thought to be keen, but the Dutchman also has options in England. With Christopher Jullien back in the picture, his first-team options appear limited.

The same can be said of goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas, left-back Boli Bolingoli and midfielder Ismaila Soro, who are totally out of the picture under Postecoglou. However, no moves have been forthcoming as of yet and as time wears on, they may well be prepared to sit tight until the summer on decent wages.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has assembled a large squad.