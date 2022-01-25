Adam Montgomery is set for a loan move to Kilmarnock despite impressing for Celtic this season.

The 19-year-old, who can play either as full-back or wing-back on the left-hand side, has been given the green light to join Kilmarnock, according to the Daily Record.

Rugby Park boss Derek McInnes is keen to strengthen his squad as they look to win the cinch Championship this season and, fresh from landing Dylan Tait and Dan Mackay on loan from Hibs and defender Ash Taylor on a free, the Celtic academy graduate is next in line for a switch to Ayrshire.

Celtic do not want to stunt Montgomery’s development and despite manager Ange Postecoglou being impressed with the teenager this season, Celtic feel they have sufficient cover in Greg Taylor, Liam Scales and Josip Juranovic on the left side of their defence.

Montgomery is unlikely to be the last player to depart Celtic before the January transfer window ends, with goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas, defenders Boli Bolingoli and Osaze Urghohide and midfleder Ismaila Soro all expected to depart.