New signings

Celtic have been very active so far in this winter window, with three new players already in the building. Japanese defender Yuki Kobayashi penned a long-term contract from Vissel Kobe and the 22-year-old will offer competition at centre-half. Alistair Johnston, a 24-year-old Canadian right-back, has joined from Montreal CF after a £3million transfer and in the past 48 hours, Yokohama F Marinos’ defender/midfielder Tomoki Iwata signed on loan with a mandatory option to buy. The business conducted by manager Ange Postecoglou mirrors last year, when the Australian made sure that Reo Hatate, Yosuke Ideguchi and Daizen Maeda were snared before the window opens, allowing them time to acclimatise to life in Scotland. Postecoglou clearly has the full backing of his board given that in each of the four windows he has presided over, he has made numerous additions. The entrance door is unlikely to be closed. Celtic have been linked with all sorts of players in the past two weeks and it is anticipated that they will add another forward to strengthen their attacking options. A move for South Korean striker Cho Gue-sung, currently at Jeonbuk in his homeland, has been heavily mooted.