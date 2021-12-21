Celtic transfer rumours: Brady, Lingard, Forster - what happened to the linked deals from last January window?

Thomas Robert, Dean Henderson, Kyle Joseph and Ben Davies were all linked with moves to Celtic a year ago.

Celtic are no exception. Ange Postecoglou has already restored one trophy in the cabinet and is busy finalising some deals to add to his squad.

Plenty more will be rumoured, linked, spoken and about and even offered between now and January 31 – but how many will transpire? Last year Celtic added Jonjoe Kenny in a transfer window that saw more exits than entries.

And though Liam Shaw was announced shortly after the transfer window closed, he was not alone in being linked heavily beforehand.

Benjamin Siegrist in action for Dundee United. (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images)

We looked back at last winter’s transfer talk that centred around arrivals at Parkhead and how the deals did – or in most cases didn’t – progress, and where they are now.

Robbie Brady: An oft-coveted player at Parkhead, Neil Lennon was credited with yet more interest in the Burnley midfielder last winter with the Irish international half-way through his final one-year deal at Turf Moor. However no move transpired and he pitched up at Swansea City.

David Marshall: The former Celtic goalkeeper was apparently ‘open’ to a return to his first club after his Scotland penalty heroics in Serbia – and has since fallen down the pecking order at Derby County.

Benjamin Siegrist: Celtic's goalkeeping position was a source of woe last season with Vasilis Barkas, Conor Hazard and Scott Bain all sharing the duties at various points in the season – and so it seemed inevitable that goalkeepers would be linked and Siegrist, as one of the best in the Scottish top flight, was frequently mentioned as a potential option. However the Swiss stopper is still at Tannadice, performing well for fourth-placed Dundee United.

Bodo/Glimt's Danish forward Kasper Junker moved on to the J-League (Photo by FREDRIK VARFJELL/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

Dean Henderson: And another goalkeeper subject to speculation was Manchester United no.2 Dean Henderson, who is again looking to leave despite being handed the gloves on a regular basis in the second half of last season. Ajax, West Ham and Newcastle are among his current suitors, a year after Celtic were claimed to be interested in a loan.

Thomas Robert: Airdrie made the headlines by signing the son of illustrious French winger Laurent Robert – and son Thomas caught the eye down Monklands way with Ian Murray revealing both sides of the Old Firm had joined the likes of Burnley on his trail. Robert trained briefly at Lennoxtown during the second half of the season, but no deal was struck with Neil Lennon and the Frenchman is now in Belgium with Royal Mouscron after a stint training with Salford City.

Kyle Joseph: Available on a cross-border freebie, the 19-year-old forward was a stand-out in a troubled season for Wigan Athletic. Linked with Rangers and Spurs too, he eventually moved to Swansea City for £500,000 and is currently on loan at Cheltenham Town.

Ben Davies: Another who was linked with both sides of the Old Firm – Davies came particularly close to a move to Celtic, but they were trumped by Liverpool in a high-profile deal – but the defender did not feature for Jurgen Klopp and moved back to the Championship, joining Sheffield United on loan this season. The name has come up again as a potential move to be re-visited.

Fraser Forster of Southampton is routinely linked with a return to Celtic - but perhaps not this year with Joe Hart the current number one. (Photo by Justin Tallis - Pool/Getty Images)

Siriki Dembele: A well-known name via his brother Karamokou at Celtic – the elder sibling was subject of rather public transfer talk from Peterborough last year with Posh director Barry Fry claiming the winger was being watched by both Rangers and Celtic but wouldn’t be sold despite his contract expiring – then a £3m price tag was reportedly set. The 25-year-old is still at Weston Homes Stadium and his deal is up at the end of this season, while his brother’s at Celtic winds down too.

James McCarthy: Some rumours do have some substance. Late last year a move for the Scots-born Irish midfielder was touted – and Celtic followed up to seal the deal this summer.

Alfie Doughty: According to sources in England both Rangers and Celtic made moves to offer the then 20-year-old a contract. However although the promising midfielder did leave boyhood club Charlton Athletic – he moved to Stoke City in an undisclosed deal towards the end of the window, and now plays as a left-sided defensive midfielder for Michael O’Neill.

Joel Randall: The winger was at Exeter when he caught Neil Lennon’s attention with six goals in the first half of last season and Celtic seeking back-up to Mikey Johnston and James Forrest, however a move did not transpire despite the interest from both Celtic and Swansea City. In the summer Exeter said they’d turned down more bids for their stand-out player before allowing him to move to Peterborough United where he has played five times under Darren Ferguson.

Jesse Lingard of Manchester United. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Fraser Forster: A trusty transfer window staple, this may be the first in a while where the towering former Celtic stopper is not linked with yet another return from Southampton to Scotland. Forster, like Marshall and Siegrist, was suggested as a solution to Celtic’s goalkeeping issues but wages always cast doubt on the chances of a re-union.

Patrick Roberts: Another often linked to a re-union, this time last year former Middlesbrough striker Noel Whelan was touting Roberts for a Parkhead return while the winger clicked his heels on the Boro bench. It didn’t happen and the Manchester City man is now in France on loan at Troyes.

Kasper Junker: Celtic will be seeing Bodo-Glimt in a matter of weeks, but they were said to be keeping tabs on their star striker this time last year too. The Dane scored 27 in 25 games for the Norwegian champions, but as Ange Postecoglou looks to bring players in from Japan, Junker made the move TO the J-League and joined Urawa Red Diamonds in April.

Jesse Lingard: Rangers and Celtic were suggested as potential options after Ole Gunnar Solksjaer granted permission to leave Manchester United on a short-term deal. He eventually opted for West Ham and scored nine goals in 16 games and earned his place back towards the top end of the Old Trafford pecking order for this season. Uncertainty over his future persists though with Newcastle now said to be keen on the England international in this trading period – but a repeat of the rumour isn’t likely any time soon.