Celtic transfer plans in place as Ange Postecoglou opens up on prospect of arrivals and departures

Ange Postecoglou has insisted that Celtic are in no rush to sign a striker despite reports linking Giorgos Giakoumakis with an imminent departure from the club.

The Greek international remains with the Parkhead club ahead of Wednesday’s cinch Premiership clash with St Mirren but there is mounting speculation over a £3.5million transfer to Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds.

However, speaking on Tuesday, Postecoglou was adamant there were no imminent arrivals or departures – "as we sit right here, nobody is leaving or coming" – and that the club is in a position to react should things develop in the final two weeks of the January transfer window.

He did, though, reaffirm that there is room to bring in one more new addition before the end of the month.

“As I’ve said all along, we’re in a position now where we’ve done some good business so far, and the three boys that have come in have adapted really well, and I think they will contribute over the course of the season," he said.

"We’re in a position where we aren’t really being forced into doing anything, and as a coach, it’s the position I wanted us to be in.

“For me, it would have been a lot trickier if guys had already left and we were having to bring guys in at the last minute, so for me it is just about concentrating now on the task at hand and dealing with what is before me.

“If people exit, then we have plans in place already that will counter that, but having brought in three players already we are in a position where we aren’t on tenterhooks about who is coming in or who is leaving.

