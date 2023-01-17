Kevin Nisbet Celtic transfer interest 'reignited' - but Hibs striker unlikely to depart Easter Road in January

It is no surprise that Kevin Nisbet’s prolific goal-scoring form with Hibs since returning from long-term injury has led to reports of Celtic renewing their interest in the striker.

The 25-year-old has struck seven goals in his last six games – including a hat-trick against Motherwell – since making his comeback after the World Cup break from an ACL injury that kept him sidelined since February last year.

Celtic were previously linked with Nisbet back in 2021 and, according to the Scottish Sun, the Premiership champions are now turning their attentions back to the Scotland frontman as a potential replacement for the soon-to-depart Giorgos Giakoumakis.

It is claimed that the Parkhead recruitment team are taking a close look at Nisbet’s in-game statistics to ascertain whether he has the stamina to operate within Ange Postecoglou’s demanding high-tempo system.

Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet is reportedly back on Celtic's transfer radar. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

With Giakoumakis close to departing Celtic after turning down a new deal, and a bid for South Korea international Cho Gue-sung reportedly hitting the buffers, then a move for a proven goalscorer like Nisbet would certainly make sense.

But what are the chances of Celtic landing him in the January transfer window? The answer would have to be unlikely, given that Hibs are already preparing to lose another key player this month with defender Ryan Porteous set to depart ahead of his contract expiring in the summer.

They could ill-afford to lose both star men at once and Nisbet at least has 18 months left on his current deal meaning it would likely take a significant bid in excess of the £3million offer from Birmingham City which was turned down in January 2021 to tempt Hibs to the table.

The priority for Hibs at the moment is to convince Nisbet to sign a new deal with manager Lee Johnson stating: “We’d love to keep Kevin, that’s no secret. He is a top player and has had his injury issues and the club has looked after him. Of course, those conversations I expect will go on in the not too distant future.”

Nisbet, however, refused to entertain the notion of contract talks when quizzed about his future in the aftermath of scoring a double and rescuing a point for Hibs in the 2-2 draw against Dundee United on Saturday.

“I’m just concentrating on getting back fit,” he said. “I’ll let my representatives deal with that. I don’t really want anything to get in the way, don’t want to be involved, just want to keep scoring goals. It would be a distraction. I try to keep as far away from it as possible, let my representatives get on with it. We’ve got a massive game against Hearts to focus on. I don’t want distractions going into that, when I’m so full of confidence.”

Should Nisbet decide against renewing his deal at Hibs then a summer departure would seem inevitable as Hibs would be desperate to avoid a repeat of the Porteous situation, with the club now forced to sell him for considerably less than his market value due to having just six months left on his deal.