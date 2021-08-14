Celtic to learn decision of signing target in 48 hours, Hoops in discussions over another defensive option, race won to sign Aberdeen attacker on loan - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is looking to strengthen his squad in the coming days. Picture: SNS

Celtic could add two right-backs

Celtic will learn in the next 48 hours whether Manchester City right-back Yan Couto as the teenager weighs up his options ahead of another loan move away from the Etihad. Even if they do land the Brazilian, they still remain keen on Legia Warsaw right-back Josip Juranovic with discussions ongoing over a £3 million deal. (Daily Record)

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Postecoglou stresses need for quality

Ange Postecoglou stressed Celtic won’t make signings just to fill out the squad as he looks to add further quality to the Parkhead first-team. The Greek-born head coach says he’d love to bring in a few more players before the end of August, but they must be confident whomever they’re signing will improve upon what is already there. (The Scotsman)

Rangers bounce back

Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister believes the Ibrox side ‘ticked every box’ required of them as they bounced back from their Champions League exit with a 5-0 rout of Dunfermline in the Premier Sports Cup. (The Scotsman)

Doidge expected to be out for some time

Hibs are dreading bad news as they await a firm diagnosis on Christian Doidge’s injured ankle. The striker picked up an achilles injury in training while in Croatia. He underwent a scan on Friday to assess the extent of the damage but the initial fear is that he could be out for months rather than weeks. (Evening News)

Hearts closing in on Devlin

Cameron Devlin’s move to Hearts has taken a step closer to completion. Robbie Neilson confirmed a deal had been agreed with the Australian midfielder to join from Newcastle Jets despite not having played for the A-League club following his switch from Wellington Phoenix. (Evening News)

Buddies to sign Kennedy

St Mirren are set to win the race to sign Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy. The former St Johnstone star will move to Paisley on loan as it appears Jim Goodwin’s side have beaten Ross County in a race to land the playmaker. (Daily Record)

St Johnstone were ‘incredible’

Callum Booth insists St Johnstone’s showing against Turkish giants Galatasaray was “incredible” despite the Perth side eventually succumbing to a 4-2 defeat at McDiarmid Park. (The Scotsman)

Message from the editor