Ange Postecoglou talks possible Celtic signings as he addresses Robbie Brady speculation

Ange Postecoglou stressed Celtic won’t make signings just to fill out the squad as he looks to add further quality to the Parkhead first-team.

By Craig Fowler
Friday, 13th August 2021, 9:42 am
Updated Friday, 13th August 2021, 9:42 am
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou applauds the Parkhead support after the 3-0 second-leg victory over Jablonec. Picture: SNS
The Aussie manager opened up on the subject of incoming transfers over the remaining days of the summer transfer window after watching his side cruise into the play-off round of the Europa League with a second-leg victory over Jablonec as Celtic notched a 7-2 aggregate victory.

The Greek-born head coach says he’d love to bring in a few more players before the end of August, but they must be confident whomever they’re signing will improve upon what is already there.

He said: “I would like it, that’s the honest answer and we’ll certainly try. But what I like and what can happen in the reality of that is different.

“But we’re working awfully hard, I guarantee you. Not a moment goes past, off the field the whole club’s working hard to make sure we can do it.

“But I’ve just got to temper that by saying we’ve done really well with the ones we’ve brought in so far. They’ve added something to this football club. I want to resist bringing players in just for the sake of it.

“Part of the issue is mine, I’m selective with the players I want to bring in. But I’m certainly pushing to get bodies in.”

One player Postecoglou was quizzed about was Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady, who remains a free agent after leaving Burnley earlier this summer.

He said: "I haven’t talked specifically about him. Nothing’s really happened yet where I can say that someone has signed for me.

“There’s been plenty of names banded about it as I’ve been at pains to say, for us it hasn’t been about us having one target.

“We know that in the current climate some things take longer than others and we’ve just got to be really patient and diligent in our work.

“Once players are signed then I’m happy to talk about them but the speculation in terms of who we may or may not be interested in … if you look at it from when I started I’d have had a squad of 73 by now and I don’t have that.”

Robbie Brady
