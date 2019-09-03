Celtic to face legal action from sexual abuse survivors 'within weeks' - reports

Over 100 survivors of sexual abuse will sue Celtic 'within weeks', according to The Times.

The newspaper is reporting that lawyers have informed the Parkhead club that court action will begin soon after a report concluded they were "inextricably" linked to Celtic Boys Club.

Celtic had previously maintained they were a seperate entity to the youth football organisation where the historic sexual abuse took place.

Patrick McGuire, a partner with Thompsons Solicitors, said: “We are at the end of the road now.

"Celtic are on notice that the first raft of court summonses will be served on them in the weeks ahead.

"I have been attempting to engage in meaningful discussions and correspondence but this has not been met in time by Celtic’s lawyers."

He added: “This review commissioned by Scottish football’s governing body, which has a complete panoramic view of how the sporting set-up exists, says that Celtic FC and Celtic Boys Club were linked and were part of the same family.

“We have further evidence that backs that up from public pronouncements, articles in [the official magazine] the Celtic View and the investigations that the Celtic FC board undertook into the boys’ club."