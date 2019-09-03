Rangers tease fans after blockbuster signing, EPL boss decided against loaning player to Celtic, former Hearts pair on the move, Celtic to face legal action 'within weeks' - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
1. Rangers tease fans
Rangers have poked fun at their own supporters after agreeing a deal to sign Ryan Kent on a permanent basis, telling the fans they can now stop inundating the Twitter account with "announce Kent" posts.
Former Hibs striker Jason Cummings has signed for Shrewsbury Town after months of speculation over his future. The 24-year-old was linked with Hearts, St Johnstone and a return to Easter Road this summer. (Evening News)
Uefa have opened disciplinary proceedings against Celtic over the behaviour of the travelling fans in the recent victory against AIK. The supporters are accused of setting off flares and throwing objects. (The Scotsman)
Celtic have confirmed the signing of another two defenders after securing Greg Taylor. Manchester City Under-23 defender Jeremie Frimpong has agreed a four-year deal, while Lee O'Connor also joins from Manchester United.