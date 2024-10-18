Celtic welcome Aberdeen in Scottish Premiership top of the table clash this weekend with both sides looking to prolong their 100 per cent start to the new season.

Neck and neck at the top of the league, not a single point has been dropped between the pair, but something must give as the sides meet at Celtic Park on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts are narrowly ahead of the visiting Dons via goal-difference and enter the game as the bookies favourites to still be top come the final whistle on Sunday, and they’ve are set to be handed a huge injury boost ahead of the game. For Aberdeen though, they’re without top-scorer Pape Habib Gueye for the next 12 weeks after a quad tear.

In total, up to six players could be missing for the top of the table clash. Here, The Scotsman assesses both sides injury doubts ahead of the match:

Greg Taylor - Celtic The left-back was forced to withdraw from the Scotland squad after missing Celtic's over Ross County prior to the international break after picking up an injury in the 7-1 loss to Dortmund. While he could return this weekend, he is doubt.

Leighton Clarkson - Aberdeen The Aberdeen midfielder fractured his shoulder in a collision during a match against Dumbarton in August and has been ruled out ever since. The ex-Liverpool academy man was expected to be missing for up to eight weeks, so will be nearing a return, but this weekend may come too soon for him.

Pape Habib Gueye - Aberdeen Aberdeen will be without striker and key man Pape Habib Gueye for the next 12 weeks with a quad muscle tear.