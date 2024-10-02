Striker expected to be out until new year

Aberdeen have suffered a major injury blow after scan results confirned that striker Pape Habib Gueye will be out of action for up to 14 weeks.

The Senegelese forward has been in red hot form for the Dons this season, netting six times in six starts for Jimmy Thelin's side as they embarked on a 12-match winning run to sit joint top of the William Hill Premiership alongside Celtic as well as reaching the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals.

Gueye missed the 2-1 victory at Dundee on Saturday after picking up a quad muscle tear in training last week. The 25-year-old will now undergo surgery and is not expected to return before January.

“It’s a big blow for Pape given how well he has started the season but he is an optimistic guy and he will have our excellent medical team to guide him through the next few months,” said Dons boss Thelin.

“We trust the squad we have in place, we believe in the players, and we will work to find solutions to ensure we remain effective in that area of the pitch.

“Everyone at Cormack Park will support Pape to get him back to fitness as soon as possible and we wish him well with his recovery.”

Thelin boasts the joint best ever start by a manager in Scottish football history after matching the record set by Martin O’Neill when he won his first 12 games at Celtic in 2000.

The Swede said: “We don’t talk about it inside the locker room or inside the club. We talk about game by game and training by training, that is what our focus is.