Celtic team news: Rotation puzzle, midfield strengthening, surprise element and cold weather quandry, plus predicted XI after hints

But the manager must have one eye on domestic matters with his team in wintry Norway trailing by two goals in the Conference League against the country’s champions who have already taken a significant scalp at their stadium – defeating Roma 6-1 in October.

Postecoglou admitted in his pre-match press conference he was considering rotations, but how will he line up in the Aspmyra Stadium?

Player protection

For a team who have already had hamstring issues this season, cold legs and over exertion is not a good mix and one Ange Postecoglou will be aiming to avoid in Bodo this evening.

For that reason the coach may be tempted to rotate his Celtic side to spread the load and keep players fresh for Hibs on Sunday.

With a squad as large as Celtic’s there is still scope to do so without weakening it too far.

Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers (L) and Carl Starfelt are likely to be involved for Ange Postecoglou's side. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Ever-presents Joe Hart, Callum McGregor, Josip Juranovic and Cameron Carter-Vickers are integral to plans so can be expected to feature, but around them there may be changes – particularly on a plastic pitch – with the likes of Liel Abada and Jota potentially rested or only used when absolutely necessary.

More in midfield

Last week Celtic were over-powered in midfield, so changing it up could help strengthen as well as freshening it up.

Nir Bitton could come in from the fringes and move Matt O’Riley out of the central areas to deliver his dangerous assists from wider areas.

Element of surprise

The sides only met a week ago so there are not too many shocks to be had, however Celtic did not start Giorgios Giakoumakis and, with the striker’s confidence sky high after a hat-trick and title boast, he could come in to lead the line and capitalise on O’Riley’s crossing ability.

Likewise James Forrest scampering up the wing as opposed to Jota being blanked by the Bodo backline is another option available to Postecoglou, which would keep the Portuguese fresh for Sunday’s attempts to maintain a points advantage at the top of the cinch Premiership.