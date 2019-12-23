Celtic target goes to war with club, Levein and MacPhee involvement in Hearts' transfer window, Rangers flop ends football exile, Leeds United join race for Aberdeen star - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Monday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Cruzeiro respond to Celtic target

Fabricio Bruno is trying to push through a move to Celtic.

Brazilian side Cruzeiro have confirmed Celtic's interest in Fabricio Bruno after releasing a statement detailing the actions of the player and his agent as they look to push through a move to Europe, though they insist no formal offer has been made. (Daily Record)

Levein and MacPhee January roles

Former managers Craig Levein and Austin MacPhee will each play a significant role in Hearts' January transfer window. Levein has been tasked with cutting the wage bill by owner Ann Budge, while MacPhee will identify targets for manager Daniel Stendel. (Daily Record)

Leeds join Cosgrove race

Leeds United have become the latest side to take an interest in Aberdeen's Sam Cosgrove after watching the player in action during the Dons' 2-1 defeat to Celtic at the weekend. Scouts from Derby County and Middlesbrough were also in attendance. (Scottish Sun)

Pena ends exile

Rangers flop Carlos Pena has ended his exile from football after signing with Mexican side Correcaminos. The midfielder, who walked out of Polish outfit GKS Tychy, has not played since October 2018. (Daily Record)

Rangers form not important

Boli Bolingoli insists Rangers ’ form is “not important” to Celtic as the Scottish champions look to maintain the momentum he believes will lead them to a fourth consecutive domestic treble. (The Scotsman)

Derby absence should be lesson to Porteous

Paul Hanlon believes missing out on huge games such as the Boxing Day derby with Hearts will help Ryan Porteous mend his ways after the young Hibs defender saw red for the second time this season. (Evening News)

McGinn a doubt for Scotland play-offs

Scotland boss Steve Clarke expressed sympathy for John McGinn after it was confirmed that the midfielder has fractured his ankle. The Aston Villa playmaker, 25, sustained the injury after just eight minutes of Saturday's Premier League defeat to Southampton when his studs caught in the turf. (The Scotsman)

Morton sack Bryan

Morton have sacked kitman Andy Bryan after he was handed a 12-game ban by the SFA for being found guilty of gambling charges. (Daily Record)