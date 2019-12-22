Boli Bolingoli insists Rangers’ form ‘not important’ to Celtic

Boli Bolingoli insists Rangers’ form is “not important” to Celtic as the Scottish champions look to maintain the momentum he believes will lead them to a fourth consecutive domestic treble.

Celtic racked up a tenth straight win in the Premiership when they beat Aberdeen 2-1 on Saturday, restoring a five-point lead over Rangers at the top of the table.

The Ibrox side have a game in hand but Celtic will bid to press home their advantage when the title rivals face off at Parkhead on Sunday in the last fixture before the winter break.

Before then, both teams are in action on Boxing Day when Celtic travel to St Mirren and Rangers host Kilmarnock.

Belgian full-back Bolingoli has stressed that Celtic’s focus is solely on their own form, regardless of what pressure Rangers can apply in the title race.

“Mentally, we are very strong,” said Bolingoli. “We try to do our job in such a way that we win every game.

“What Rangers do is good for them but it’s not important to us.

“We just need to keep our position as No 1 and hopefully we can keep it as long as we can.

“It’s not just about Rangers. The league is 12 teams and it’s not only playing against Rangers that is important.

“Every single game is important, starting with St Mirren on Boxing Day. After that we will see what happens against Rangers, but first we must have a rest and then focus on the next game.

“The season is very long. It’s only December now, but if we can get to the winter break as No 1 in the league it will feel like a good plus point for us. Then we can start again refreshed for the second part of the season. But we just have to do our job and win every game like we are doing now and then hopefully at the end of the season we can have the three cups yet again.”

Asked if the Celtic squad are targeting the opening of an eight-point lead before the winter break, Bolingoli said: “Of course, but a two point lead would still be nice.

“We are trying to win every game and if we have an eight point lead over Rangers after next Sunday, that will be nice, but we are not looking at that now.

“We are not thinking too much of that. We are just taking it game by game. To win every game is the most important thing to do and then at the end we can see how many points we are in front.”