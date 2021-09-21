Celtic suffer significant financial loss, Rangers labelled 'spoiled little brats' by pundit, Celtic star to miss next two months through injury - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Celtic Park, Glasgow. Picture: SNS

Celtic suffer £11.5m loss

Celtic have suffered a £11.5 million loss in their pre-tax financial results for the year ending June 30, 2021. The Covid-19 pandemic is a big reason as supporters were locked out of grounds for a full season. (Scottish Sun)

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor’s shoulder injury

Greg Taylor will be out of action for a couple of months after the defender revealed he’s had surgery on his injured shoulder. The left-back had to be removed from the recent 3-0 win over Ross County after suffering a recurrence of the issue he first felt against AZ Alkmaar. (Daily Record)

Hartson backs Ange

Time and support is what John Hartson believes Ange Postecoglou needs, and is pleased the Celtic manager is getting it. Away concerns aside, Hartson isn’t hitting the panic button – and is pleased the fans are sticking with the manager through the current, turbulent, league form. (The Scotsman)

Hartson surprised at Rangers call

John Hartson has admitted his surprise at the controversy that saw Chris Sutton and Neil Lennon unable to broadcast from Ibrox last week. The episode left the pair’s former Celtic team-mate Hartson bemused as he’s never had any issues when working within Ibrox. (The Scotsman)

Nicholas dubs Rangers ‘spoiled little brats’

Former Celtic star Charlie Nicholas believes Rangers are acting like “spoiled little brats” this season with regards to the Ibrox club’s ongoing dispute over Premiership sponsorship, complaining about the Sky Sports deal, charging media outlets £25,000 for access and locking Chris Sutton and Neil Lennon out of Ibrox. (Daily Record)

Hibs chief won’t speak on Mathie

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell is remaining tight-lipped over Graeme Mathie’s situation. The Easter Road chief executive was quizzed about the sporting director’s position following last week’s bombshell news that the 38-year-old had been relieved of his duties. (Evening News)

Woodburn speaks on dive decision

Hearts star Ben Woodburn revealed he showed the referee the stud marks he received in the incident which landed him with a yellow card for an alleged dive during Saturday’s 2-2 with Ross County. (Evening News)

Ayr kicked out of SPFL Trust Trophy

Ayr United’s error in bringing on two ineligible players against Rangers B has cost the Honest Men their place in the SPFL Trust Trophy. (The Scotsman)

Message from the editor